Zuckerberg Admits Biden Administration Pressured Facebook to Censor COVID-related Content
$3,000 and a Toy: Novavax Dangles Incentives to Fill Clinical Trials on COVID Shots for Babies, Kids
For a Growing Number of Kids, Back to School Means No Cellphones
FDA ‘Unquestionably’ Overstepped Authority With War on Ivermectin, DOJ Attorney Admits
It’s Been 10 Years Since a Whistleblower Exposed the CDC’s Cover-up of the Link Between Vaccines and Autism. The Agency Has Done Nothing.
Scientists Find ‘Tiny Shards’ of Plastic in Lungs, Placentas and Other Human Organs
‘Medicating Normal’: Documentary Explores Dark Side of Psychotropic Medications
Case Report: Pfizer COVID Vaccine ‘Catalyst’ in Death of 34-Year-Old Man
What’s Causing the ‘Sperm Apocalypse’?
Study Finds 9.6% Fatality Rate Among People Who Reported Myocarditis or Pericarditis After an mRNA COVID Vaccine
Comments
No posts