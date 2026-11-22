In Florida, researchers looking through the Medicaid records of 14,235 children found a pattern they want other states to help investigate.

In a trial of Wegovy in children as young as 6, the drugmaker reported a drop in body mass index. Parents may be just as interested in what happened when those children stood against a height chart.

Then there’s Danielle Baker. Her specialists recommended a treatment she could receive at home. After her insurer denied coverage, she says she began making regular trips to the emergency room to get it. We asked 24 insurers how they handle treatment for vaccine injuries. None answered by press time.

In the Headlines

What showed up in 14,235 children’s Medicaid records? Researchers Josh Mitteldorf and Brian Hooker, chief scientific officer at Children’s Health Defense, examined Florida Medicaid records from birth through age 10. Children with the most recorded vaccinations were more than twice as likely to have diagnoses of asthma, ADHD and autism as children with no vaccinations on record. One limitation matters especially for parents trying to interpret that finding. The researchers grouped records by year, so they couldn’t always tell whether a child received a vaccine before or after a diagnosis. Care outside Medicaid could also be missing. The authors are asking other states and insurers to make de-identified records available so independent researchers can test the findings using more complete histories.

Study of 14,000 Children Links Vaccination to Higher Rates of Chronic Illness The Defender · Nov 20 Read full story

Her insurer denied treatment at home. She gets it in the ER. Danielle Baker told The Defender that when she lost coverage for her intravenous immunoglobulin treatment, her condition deteriorated and she landed in the hospital. Specialists later requested that she receive the infusions at home. Her insurer denied the request. Baker says she now goes to the emergency room about every six weeks to get the medication. Paying for her prescribed regimen herself would cost $12,000 every three weeks, she said. Baker was one of four people who spoke with The Defender about seeking care for conditions they attribute to vaccination. Their accounts raise a question that reaches well beyond vaccine injury. When a specialist says a patient needs treatment and an insurer disagrees, who gets the final word? They Were Injured by Experimental Vaccines. Insurers Refuse to Cover Their Treatments The Defender · Nov 17 Read full story

The Wegovy trial had two results parents should hear together Novo Nordisk tested Wegovy in children ages 6 to 11 with obesity. Over two years, children taking the drug saw their BMI fall. They also gained less height, on average, than children who received a placebo. Vomiting affected 70% of children in the Wegovy group and 29% in the placebo group. For a family weighing treatment for severe obesity, one of the most consequential questions falls outside the trial period. Will a child who grows more slowly on the drug catch up by adulthood? The children are still too young to tell us. Trial of Wegovy in Young Kids Shows Troubling Side Effects, Including Slower Growth The Defender · Nov 19 Read full story

What Readers Are Saying

The Florida Medicaid study leaves a question that other states could help answer. Would the same pattern show up in records detailed enough to tell whether a child’s diagnosis came before or after vaccination? The authors want independent researchers to have access to those records. Reader Living Well Locally asked why the comparison itself draws such fierce reactions:

Why are the studies of vaccinated vs unvaccinated so contentious when they seem so clear? Agency capture? Religious-like belief that we can be saved by vaccines? How many children in the last 2 to 3 generations will have less healthy lives because we are just now questioning what we have done? And, most of all, how could we let a scientific question become so political?



Read Living Well Locally’s comment and join the discussion →

In Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy trial, children as young as 6 saw their BMI fall, but they also grew more slowly than children who received a placebo. The trial could measure both changes over two years. Families will have to wait much longer to know what happens to those children’s adult height. For reader Allen, the ethical question came before the first dose:

As disturbing as the results are what I find far more insidious is the very fact that anyone would ever consider giving kids such poisons, that we live in a world where there is such perverse obesity to begin with AND that somehow it’s okay to use kids (or any creature) as experimental guinea pigs for Pharma’s deadly cocktails.

Read Allen’s comment and join the discussion →

Your Turn

The children in the Wegovy trial grew more slowly over two years. What should happen while researchers wait to see whether they catch up? Would you pause enrollment in new trials involving young children, or allow trials to continue while holding off on approval until researchers can report what happened through puberty? Where would you draw the line, and why?

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