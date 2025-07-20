‘Maybe We Ought to Look at This System’: Senate Hearing on Vaccine Injuries Sparks Talk of Reforms
Study Claiming No Link Between Aluminum in Vaccines and Autism Riddled with Flaws, Critics Say
Massie Proposes to Make COVID Vaccine Makers Liable for Injuries, Opening Door for Thousands of Lawsuits
Connecticut Passes Law Mandating Water Fluoridation at Existing Levels in Move to Preempt Federal Changes
Booker Launches Bill That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical
‘An Encouraging Sign’: 60% of Pregnant Women and Young Mothers May Delay or Refuse Routine Vaccines for Kids
‘Their Rubber Stamp Is Reckless’: After AAP Endorses Weight-Loss Drugs for Kids, Prescriptions Soar
Study Suggests Vaccines Targeting Mucus Membranes Could Reduce Risk of SIDS
Online Surveillance of Kids in School Can Impede ‘Learning, Social Development, and Mental Health’
