HHS to Announce ‘Certain Interventions’ Behind Rising Autism Rates, RFK Jr. Tells Trump Cabinet
Trump Fires CDC Director Who Clashed With RFK Jr. Over Vaccine Policy
As Reuters ‘Fact-Checked’ COVID Vaccine ‘Misinformation,’ Its CEO Also Sat on Pfizer’s Board
‘Medically Reckless’: AAP Pushes Mental Health Screenings for Kids as Young as 6 Months Old
‘It’s Not Science’: JAMA Study Claiming COVID Vaccines Saved Millions is Fundamentally Flawed
AI Toys for Young Kids? Chatbots Could Stunt Children’s Emotional Growth, Experts Say
Screen Time Increases Kids’ Risk of High Blood Pressure, Insulin Resistance
Residents of Alaska Town Battle to Keep 120-ft Cell Tower Out of Neighborhood
HHS Warns West Virginia May Lose $1.37 Billion in Funding if Health Departments Don’t Allow Religious Exemptions
After Claiming He Wanted to ‘Do Something’ About Vaccine Injuries, Blumenthal Lashes Out at RFK Jr. for ‘Anti-Vax Agenda’
