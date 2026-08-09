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For Some Adults With Profound Autism, Medicaid’s ‘Community’ Housing Rule Has Led to 911 Calls and ER Visits
HHS Turns Over Copy of Fauci’s iPhone to Senate Committee Investigating COVID Origins
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Watch: Sen. Ron Johnson and Mary Holland Peel Back ‘Saint’ Fauci’s True Legacy
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