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Alamo Dude
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Just as political systems for society can become dysfunctional. Over centralized Left Wing Marxism and over decentralized Libertarian Anarchy.

The human body can become unbalanced. Over decentralized into various states of Dementias.

And various spectrums of autistic disordered focus of the three main states of human consciousness. Waking conscious, REM subconscious, and Deep Sleep superconsciousness.

Where on the dysfunctional in waking state autistic spectrum the patient lands depends on where in the REM to Deep Sleep focus the patient is stuck into.

So the “cures” for Dementias would focus on natural and pharma methods to rebalance the body from over decentralized, back to normal balance.

Similarly for Autism, the focus on “cures” should be on how to unstick mental focus in REM-Deep Sleep while operating in Waking mode.

Easier said than done. But proper categorization of root causes is always the first step.

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