This week, The Defender’s readers followed stories about what happens when families seek answers about suspected vaccine injuries — and whether the institutions responsible for investigating and addressing them are delivering.

Medicare announced a new payment for doctors who evaluate and treat suspected vaccine injuries. Meanwhile, the parents of an Oklahoma teenager described their years-long struggle to get a compensation claim considered, and HHS passed a deadline for childhood vaccine safety recommendations without announcing a completed report.

In the comments and subscriber chat, readers challenged what counts as progress: Does expanding access to care go far enough? And how much faith should the health freedom movement place in elected officials?

Here are the stories that caught your attention this week and what some of you had to say.

In the Headlines

Reports of measles in newborns have brought renewed attention to the protection mothers pass to their babies. The Defender examined congenital measles — infection transmitted from mother to baby during pregnancy — and research on differences between immunity following infection and vaccination. Doctors and researchers interviewed for the story argued that those differences deserve more attention in discussions of maternal and infant protection. The article also noted that women who have neither been vaccinated nor previously had measles face greater susceptibility than vaccinated women. Questions remain about the circumstances of individual infant cases and deaths reported by Pennsylvania officials. Congenital Measles Wasn’t a Problem When Everyone Got Measles as a Kid — Vaccines Changed That The Defender · Nov 10 Read full story

An analysis by The Defender identified 78 reports involving Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine in the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System during September and October. Two were formally classified as serious; others described potentially significant medical problems. Experts interviewed for the story called for suspending the shot and scrutinizing its safety data. The reporting also examined concerns about clinical trial findings and administering the flu shot alongside a COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 78 reports, 37 described a COVID vaccination around the same time. These reports identify events requiring investigation; they cannot, by themselves, establish which vaccine caused an event or how frequently an injury occurs. ‘Risk Far Exceeds the Benefit’: Experts Call for Suspension of Moderna’s mRNA Flu Shot After Reports of Serious Injuries The Defender · Nov 13 Read full story

When 18-year-old Trista Martin died in November 2022, her parents began a search for answers that has continued for four years. Doctors found blood clots and an enlarged heart; her autopsy listed the cause of death as unknown. Her parents suspect a connection to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Their compensation claim encountered a different question: whether they had filed in time. According to the family, the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program questioned the legibility of a vaccination card and ultimately denied the claim under its one-year filing deadline, measured from vaccination. The Martins are continuing to pursue legal challenges and further investigation into their daughter’s death. ‘A Crap Organization’: Four Years After Teen’s Death Following Pfizer Vaccine, CICP Rejects Parents’ Claim on Technicality The Defender · Nov 11 Read full story

What Readers Are Saying

For patients struggling to find a doctor willing to investigate a suspected vaccine injury, payment for that work could make a practical difference. Medicare’s new policy will reimburse qualifying evaluation and treatment without requiring doctors to conclude that a vaccine caused the symptoms. Questions remain about adoption by other insurers and whether physicians have the training to provide that care.

But Stephen Dedalus expressed concern that expanding injury care could leave the financial interests behind vaccination — and the mandates he opposes — largely untouched.

Hmmm. This “seismic shift” policy seems to be dangerously flirting with the “broken windows fallacy” of economics. (Not to be confused with the broken window theory of crime prevention). The government’s public health leaders are trying to imagine a world in which everyone can have their cake and eat it, too. That is, they’re trying to preserve the institution of vaccine indulgences (for the financial interests of the relevant professions) while throwing a bone to those that are injured and ignoring the unconstitutional nature of mandates.

His comment raises a question about the scope of reform: Should better access to treatment be judged as a gain on its own, or against what remains unchanged in the system that patients are challenging?

In The Defender’s subscriber chat, our question about whether the midterms would affect medical freedom prompted Reggie to question the premise of looking to politicians for a solution:

“I’m opposed to picking a human candidate as the solution to a spiritual war.”

That response takes the discussion beyond which party holds office. For readers who see medical freedom as a matter of conscience and spiritual conviction, elections may offer an incomplete answer. Where, then, should people put their effort — and what role should political action play?

All subscribers are invited to join the discussion and start threads of their own.

Your Turn

If you could force one change first, would you end vaccine mandates, remove manufacturers’ liability protections, or overhaul injury compensation?

Which would make the biggest difference — and why would you put it ahead of the others?

Share your answer in the comments below. Leave a comment

The Rest of This Week’s Most-Read News

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