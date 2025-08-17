HHS Reinstates Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines in Response to Lawsuit Funded by Children’s Health Defense
Judge Rules in Favor of Teen in Medical Exemption Lawsuit Funded by Children’s Health Defense
FDA May End Emergency Authorization of Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 5
‘Numbers Literally Don’t Add Up’: New Peer-Reviewed Analysis Casts Doubt on 2002 Study Claiming No Link Between MMR Vaccine and Autism
Residents in Small Nevada Town Step Up Fight Against Verizon’s Plan to Build Cell Tower Near School, Homes
COVID Boosters Linked to Flu-Like Symptoms and Sick Days, Study Shows
Glyphosate ‘Greatly Increases’ Risk of Liver Damage in Kids and Adults
Journal Rejects Calls to Retract Danish Study Claiming No Link Between Aluminum in Vaccines and Autism
‘Ozempic Teeth’: Patients Using GLP-1 Drugs Report Surge in Dental Decay
Top Vaccine Regulator Returns to FDA Two Weeks After He Was Fired
