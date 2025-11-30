The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eccentrik's avatar
Eccentrik
2h

on top of all the injuries and deaths from these nanoweapon injections, let's not forget the impacts on fertility, and how many *potential* lives have been lost as well...

https://eccentrik.substack.com/p/spermicide-the-devastating-effect?r=8ypo0

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
3h

10% reported is a disaster. Considering the under reported factor. But stick with 10% of the 70% of 350 million Americans jabbed. That is 25.2 million Americans, children being more susceptible to myocarditis, with significant harm from “safe and affective” gene altering DNA transfecting biosynthetic modified RNA jabs with added nano plastics, aluminum and mercury. After lying to get the Emergency Authorization.

And…this is not even a topic of discussion in any lame stream Pharma bought and paid for media?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture