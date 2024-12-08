DNA Contamination in Pfizer COVID Vaccines Up to Four Times Legal Limits, Study Finds
Parents With High Chemical Intolerance 6 Times More Likely to Have Child With Autism
‘Truth Is Becoming More Obvious’: Author of New Peer-reviewed Study Calls for Moratorium on COVID mRNA Vaccines
COVID Didn’t Cause Surge in Excess Deaths — The Pandemic Response Did
RFK Jr. Seeks Justice in Ongoing Libel Suit Against Daily Kos Writer
CDC Recommends New Hep B Vaccine for Pregnant Women, Removes Warning on Lack of Safety Data
7 Takeaways From 520-page House Report on COVID Pandemic and Government Response
Glyphosate Can Have ‘Persistent, Damaging’ Effects on Brain Health
Kenya Temporarily Suspends Diplomatic Immunity for Gates Foundation
Add Water and Stir? EPA Could Approve GMO Mosquitoes for Consumers’ Backyards
Discussion about this post
No posts