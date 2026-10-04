Vaccinated Kids Have Significantly Higher Odds of Developing Multiple Chronic Health Conditions
He Sought Help for a Broken Leg That Wouldn’t Heal. The Hospital Treated Him for COVID — Then Declared Him Brain Dead
Idaho’s Landmark Medical Freedom Act Survives First Legal Challenge
‘We Already Fought This Battle’: After Public Outcry, Pennsylvania Health Department Will Rethink Plan to Expand Powers
Pharma Spent Record $456.9 Million Last Year on Lobbying — With No Signs of Slowing Down
She Spent Years Piecing Together Her Daughter’s Medical History — Then She Built an AI Tool to Do It for Her
Pesticide-Spraying Trucks Cruising Neighborhoods, Helicopters Raining Down Pellets: Mosquito Control Is a $2 Billion Business in the U.S.
COVID Vaccines for Kids Now Available Through CDC Program That Serves Low-Income Children
COVID Hospital Protocols: ‘This Kind of Cruelty Will Not Be Repeated’
Activist Goes on 30-Day Hunger Strike, Demands Driscoll’s Stop Spraying Pesticides Near Schools
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Hardly surprising is it:
Pfizer 158,000 vaccines Side Effects - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines side effects which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably.
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Court-Ordered Pfizer Documents They Tried To Have Sealed For 55 years Show 1223 Deaths, 158,000 Adverse Events in 90 Days Post EUA Release - which turbo cancer for you - last 18 pages?