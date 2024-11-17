From ‘Brilliant’ to ‘Aghast’: Reactions to RFK Jr.’s Nomination for HHS Secretary Run the Gamut
Autism Isn’t Just Neurological — It’s a Whole-system Disorder, Driven by Environmental Toxins
Woman Fired for Refusing COVID Shot Wins $12.7 Million in Jury Trial
‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’: FDA Approves Phase 1 Trial of Gates-funded Self-amplifying Bird Flu Vaccine
As Cancer Rates for Young Adults Continue to Climb, Are Doctors ‘Dancing Around the Elephant in the Room’?
Eli Lilly’s Weight Loss Drug Contributed to Nurse’s Death
Once at the Center of a Censorship Scandal, Stanford University Hosts Open Debate on COVID Policies
Mainstream Health ‘Experts’ Are Panicking — Here’s My Response
BlackRock Buys Blood-processing Facility, Pharmaceutical Lab as It Bets on Growing Profits in Healthcare
Discussion about this post
No posts
"As Cancer Rates for Young Adults Continue to Climb, Are Doctors ‘Dancing Around the Elephant in the Room’?".
If I create a GMOs injection containing:
1 - ModMRNA
2 - Malaria gene inserts (see L. Montagnier's ICC case)
3 - HIV inserts (see L. Montagnier's ICC case)
4 - SV40 inserts
5 - Various E-Coli gene sequences
6 - Self-Assembly LNP
7 - Graphene Oxides,
etc...
etc...
etc...
and I inject that poisonous soup into a kid, what are my expectations?
I'd better invest in cancer therapies startups before somebody else does.
Was that the plan all along?