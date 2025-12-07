CDC Vaccine Panel Votes to End Universal Hep B Vaccine for Newborns
Mom of 4-Month-Old Who Died 2 Days After ‘Routine’ Vaccines Warns Other Parents: Don’t ‘Blindly’ Follow CDC Schedule
Leaked Memo: FDA Confirms ‘At Least’ 10 Child Deaths From COVID Vaccine, Promises Sweeping Reforms
‘You Can Not Sideline Parents,’ RFK Jr. Warns, as HHS Launches Probe Into School That Ignored Religious Exemption
‘Unprecedented’ Power Grab: FCC, Congress Race to Strip Local Control Over Cell Towers
Kids Who Get Cellphones Before Age 12 at Higher Risk of Obesity, Depression, Poor Sleep
Colorado Medical School Will Pay $10.3 Million After Denying Religious Exemptions for COVID Vaccine
CHD to Appeal After Court Rules Against Woman Who Sued National Park Service Over No-Cash Policy
‘Serious Ethical Concerns’: Journal Retracts Key Glyphosate Safety Study, Allegedly Ghostwritten by Monsanto
Backed by Tech Billionaires, Silicon Valley Startup Quietly Weighs Plan to Make Genetically Engineered Babies
