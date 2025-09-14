11-Week-Old ‘Anna’ Died Hours After Her ‘Routine’ Vaccines. Nearly 12 Years Later, a Court Ruled the Vaccines Killed Her
Nearly 200 Safety Signals Associated With RSV Shots, Post-Marketing Analysis Shows
FDA Conducting ‘Intense Investigation’ of Child Deaths Following COVID Shot
‘Total Sham’: Vaccine Injury Lawyer Destroys Doctor’s Claims That Hundreds of Placebo-Controlled Trials Show Childhood Vaccines Are Safe
‘A Form of Bribery’: FDA, HHS Crack Down on Misleading Drug Ads
‘Dangerous Games’: States Defy Federal Agencies, Create Their Own COVID Vaccine Rules
AAP Hasn’t Updated Advice on Cellphone Radiation in Nearly a Decade — AT&T Listed Among Funders
Glyphosate Found in Eggs, Chicken Sold in Grocery Stores Traced to GMO Poultry Feed
New Look at Old Data Shows COVID Vaccine Dangers Hiding in Plain Sight
Fauci Told Colleagues to Delete COVID-Related Communications, Emails Show
Discussion about this post
No posts