Fluoride in Water Poses ‘Unreasonable Risk’ to Children, Federal Judge Rules
CHD Scientists Uncover Evidence of Pfizer ‘Hot Lots’ Linked to Higher Rates of COVID Vaccine Injuries
Court Tosses Lawsuit Filed by Family of College Student Who Died After Getting Mandated COVID Vaccine
Update on Alexis Lorenze, 23-Year-Old Severely Injured After Hospital Forced Her to Get 3 Vaccines
‘We Are Literally Poisoning Our Children,’ Kennedy Tells Senate Roundtable
California Community Scuttles Verizon Plan to Build Cell Tower Near Their Homes
U.S. Approves GMO Wheat Grown With Neurotoxic Herbicide
Nearly 200 Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer Found in Food Packaging and Food
Maine Warned Public About a Measles Case — But Didn’t Mention It Was Caused by the Vaccine
Bird Flu or Monkeypox — Which Will They Weaponize Next?
