Merck to Face California Jury as ‘Historic’ Gardasil HPV Vaccine Trial Gets Under Way
Biden Grants Fauci a ‘Preemptive Pardon.’ Could He Still Face Legal Challenges?
Emails Obtained by CHD Reveal Government’s Failure to Monitor COVID Vaccine Injury Reports
Trump Orders U.S. to Withdraw From World Health Organization
EPA to Appeal Federal Court’s Landmark Ruling on Fluoride
Trump Ends COVID Vaccine Mandate for Legal Immigrants
U.S. Health Agencies Ordered to Freeze Most External Communications
While U.S. Government Struggles to Process Claims, Nonprofit Awards $1 Million to People Injured by COVID Vaccines
WHO Top Scientist Was ‘Primary Collaborator’ of Peter Daszak — the Researcher Under HHS Scrutiny for Coronavirus Experiments in Wuhan
COVID Vaccine Injuries Woke Up Some People — Why Not Others?
