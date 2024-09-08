There Are No Licensed COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 12 — But CDC Wants Babies to Get 3 Pfizer Shots by Age 9 Months
5 Scientific Findings Explain Link Between Vaccines and Autism — Why Do Health Agencies Ignore Them?
Ketamine Poses Serious Risks for Pregnant Women, But Providers Often Fail to Warn Them
Rogan Rips Mainstream Media for Failure to Cover ‘Real Numbers’ of People Injured, Killed by COVID Shots
Biased? WHO-Backed Study Finds No Link Between Cellphones and Cancer
High Levels of Glyphosate Linked to Cluster of Young People With Brain Disease, Dementia
Watch: Experimental Polio Vaccine Rolled Out to Hundreds of Thousands of Children in Gaza
‘We Will Not Comply’ with Pandemic Treaty, 26 Republican Governors Tell WHO
Worth the Risk? RSV Shots for Babies Lack Long-term Safety Data
Letter to RFK Jr.: ‘I Am Right Next to You on the Barricade’
No posts
How does the emergency use authorization work when there is no public health emergency declaration.