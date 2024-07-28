‘He Suffered Greatly’: Parents of Student Who Died After Pfizer Shot Speak Out
Digital Media Researcher Attacks CHD for Spreading ‘Misinformation’
Vaccines Caused 17 Million Deaths During Pandemic Plus 4 More Takeaways From Largest Excess Mortality Study to Date
‘Sign of Things to Come’: Singapore Approves 16 Insects for Human Food
Pesticides Designed to ‘Edit’ the Genes of Plants, Animals, Insects — and Humans?
Watch: COVID Shots Linked to Increased Risk of Alzheimer’s
U.S. Pushed Countries to Weaken Baby Formula Regulations, Documents Show
Scientist Exposes Secrets 3M Hid From World About PFAS Chemicals in Human Blood
Japanese Doctors Confirm Rare Heart Condition After COVID Shot
Independent Scientists Call for Retraction of Flawed Review of Science on Wireless Radiation
Comments
No posts