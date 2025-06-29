CDC’s New Vaccine Advisers Vow to Study Cumulative Effect of Childhood Vaccine Schedule
RFK Jr. Slams The Guardian for False Claims About Thimerosal in Vaccines
‘Heartbreaking’: Jury Sides With Hospital in 2021 Death of 19-Year-Old Admitted for COVID
New CDC Vaccine Panel Recommends Merck’s RSV Shot for All Newborns
‘Every American Wearing a Wearable’ Is Not a Vision We Share
CDC Vaccine Advisers Vote to Stop Recommending Flu Shots That Contain Thimerosal
‘Addictive Use’ of Screens Linked to Higher Risk of Suicide in Kids, Study Finds
Washington Post Reports on ‘Plan to Vaccinate All Americans, Despite RFK Jr.’
Mom Sues West Virginia School District That Denied Daughter’s Religious Exemption Despite Governor’s Executive Order
Gates Pledges $1.6 Billion for More Vaccines for Poor Countries, as RFK Jr. Stands by U.S. Decision to Cut Funding
Discussion about this post
No posts
good health advice from big food, which could replace the HHS sec, while NOT BEING able to get corrupted...:
https://www.brighteon.com/84eee6eb-1782-4cfa-ab44-607c76ba298b