Exclusive: California Medicaid Provider Pays Parents Hundreds of Dollars to Vaccinate Their Kids
New CDC Work Group to Study Aluminum in Childhood Vaccines
City Health Officials Tied to Soros Urge Public to ‘Get Vaccinated,’ Blame Policy Shifts for ‘Deadly Outbreaks’
‘My Son Is a Prisoner in His Own Body’: Vaccine Injury Is Real — and Preventable
Study Links Surge in Children’s Memory Problems to Wireless Radiation Exposure
Florida Governor Slams Proposal to Engineer Meat Allergies in Humans to ‘Save the Planet’
Historic New Mexico Town Blocks Cell Tower After Consulting Lawyer Featured in The Defender
Over 300 Toxic Chemicals, Including Drugs and Pesticides, Found in Baby Clothes
Wait, What? New York Times Finally Admits Genetics Can’t Explain Surge in Autism
‘Science Is on Our Side’: Critics Fire Back at AP Report on ‘Wave of Anti-Science Bills’
Discussion about this post
No posts
Wow. Ask to the payment for vaccinations, I think that the provider should be required to disclose who funded the gift cards. That is ridiculous and potentially illegal. Also, for those who do not know, Medicaid is called MediCal in California.