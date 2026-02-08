Lawsuit Reignites Debate About AAP’s Famous ‘10,000 Vaccines’ Claim
Jury Awards $2 Million to Woman Who Sued Over ‘Gender-Affirming’ Surgery She Had as Teen
Congress Members Urge DOJ to Investigate 4 States That Prohibit Religious Exemptions
Scientists Publish ‘Map’ for How Aluminum in Vaccines Can Cause Brain Injury That Triggers Autism
Health Canada Slow-Walks Release of Vaccine Injury Reports
U.S. Military Meals Contain Toxic Cocktail of Glyphosate, Veterinary Drugs and Heavy Metals
Formula Maker With Ties to AAP at Center of Botulism Outbreak That Hospitalized 51 Babies
Racketeering Scheme?: Vaccine Makers Profit Twice by Selling Drugs to Treat Vaccine Injuries
CDC Official: MMR Vaccine Doesn’t Guarantee Protection Against Measles
Nipah Virus Not Much of a Risk — Unless Humans Interfere, John Campbell Says
