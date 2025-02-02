Kennedy Calls for ‘Radical Transparency’ at Government Health Agencies, as Sanders Demands CHD Stop Selling Onesies
Claims That Childhood Vaccines ‘Saved Millions of Lives’ Based on Flawed Models
‘Jaw-dropping’ Study Finds Vaccinated Children Have 170% Higher Risk of Autism
Poll: More Than Half of Americans Want Right to Sue Vaccine Makers for Injuries
4 Things the New York Times Got Wrong About Aluminum in Vaccines
Rise in Aggression, Hallucinations Among Teens Tied to Cellphone Use
Meta Agrees to Pay Trump $25 Million to Settle Facebook Censorship Lawsuit
Investigation: Healthcare Driven by AI Technology Will Lead to More Mass Surveillance of Americans
Wireless Radiation Sickness Gets a New Name: ‘EMR Syndrome’
PFAS Chemicals May Weaken Kids’ Immune Systems
Discussion about this post
No posts