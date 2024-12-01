Trump Taps Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Co-author of ‘Great Barrington Declaration,’ to Lead NIH
Florida Surgeon General Urges End to Water Fluoridation
Mounting Evidence Suggests CDC Hid Data on COVID Vaccines and Myocarditis
Trump’s Picks for Surgeon General and Top Posts at FDA, CDC Earn Mixed Reviews
Popular Asthma Drug May Cause Serious Mental Health Issues in Children and Adults, FDA Data Reveals
Senators Who Will Vote on RFK Jr. Nomination for HHS Secretary Took in $6.7 Million From Pharma
Watch: CHD.TV Roundtable on ‘The Medical-Pharmaceutical Killing Machine’
Teen Brains Aged Faster During COVID Lockdowns
Children’s Eyesight Worsened Twice as Fast During COVID Lockdowns
Discussion about this post
No posts