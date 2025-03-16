Plaintiffs Will Appeal Ruling in Merck Gardasil Vaccine Injury Case
Makary, Bhattacharya Nominations Move to Full Senate Vote, But Trump Pulls Weldon Nomination to Lead CDC
CDC Will Study Possible Link Between Vaccines and Autism, Pledges to ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’
Taxpayers Paid $6.2 Billion to Develop Weight-loss Drugs. Pharma Charges Consumers a Premium — Driving Up Healthcare Costs for Everyone
‘Devastating’: Reporter for Atlantic ‘Invaded’ Grieving Family’s Viewing of Child Who Died
Germany Knew About COVID Lab Leak Early in 2020 But Hid Evidence From Public
Industry-friendly Laws Could Mean More Chemicals in Food Production — and Trouble for the MAHA Agenda
Kennedy Takes Aim at FDA Loophole That Allows Unsafe Ingredients in Food
‘100% Not in Line’ With MAHA: USDA Cuts to Critical School Lunch, Local Farm Programs Put Kids at Risk
NIH Pulls Plug on ‘Vaccine Hesitancy’ Research — Will mRNA Products Be Next?
