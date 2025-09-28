Impeach RFK Jr.? Critics Pan Congresswoman’s Plan to Launch Impeachment Bid
‘Uncompromising and Relentless’: HHS to Study All Possible Causes of Autism, Including Vaccines
Media Claims ‘No Science’ Linking Tylenol to Autism — But Studies by Major Medical Institutions Raise Red Flags
‘Unacceptable and Wrong’: Google Admits to Censoring COVID Content Under Pressure From Biden Administration
Critics Blame ‘Agency Capture’ as FCC Seeks to End Environmental Safety Reviews for Cell Tower Projects
What Is Leucovorin? FDA Announces New Autism Treatment, Sparking Enthusiasm, Calls for Caution
Doctors, Children’s Health Defense to Take Censorship Case to U.S. Supreme Court After Appeals Loss
Pentagon Ends Flu Vaccine Mandate for Reservists, But Not Active Duty Troops
‘Chemical Timebomb’: COVID Masks Created 4.3 Million Tons of Toxic Waste
California Passes Law Giving State Authority to Set Its Own Vaccine Guidance
Discussion about this post
No posts