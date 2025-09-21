CDC Vaccine Advisers Vote No on COVID Vaccine Prescription, but Unanimously Recommend ‘Individual Decision-Making’ for All Age Groups
FDA’s Allowable Level of Aluminum in Vaccines Based on Decades-Old Tests — but the Tests Had Nothing to Do With Safety
Former CDC Officials Take Aim at RFK Jr. During Senate Hearing
Fugitive Scientist Behind Vaccine and Autism Studies Arrested for Stealing $1 Million From CDC
Is Upcoming Senate Hearing a Ploy by Pharma, Big Media to Get RFK Jr. Fired?
‘Alarm Bells’: Genetic ‘Fingerprint’ of COVID Vaccine Found in 31-Year-Old Cancer Patient’s DNA
Cell Tower Developers ‘Lying’ About Coverage Gaps to Push New Towers, Lawyer Says
Landmark Study of Teens and Antidepressants Hid Harms, Showed No Benefits
Toxic Skies: Clouds Loaded With Toxic Pesticides Rain Down on Earth
You’re Invited! Join the Biggest Names in Health Freedom at CHD’s Conference in Texas
Discussion about this post
No posts
Tomorrow Trump just announced the answer to Ought~ism from Bobby. Scientists say you ought to this, that and the other to boost their bottom $$$ line.
Vance-Kirk 2028.
Mic drop.