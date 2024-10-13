‘Remdesivir Papers’ Allege Controversial Drug Used to Treat Service Members Led to 601 Deaths
‘Should Not Be Used in Any Infants’: Higher Death Risk in Beyfortus RSV Shot Clinical Trials
Japan Approves World’s First ‘Self-amplifying’ mRNA COVID Shot — Is the U.S. Next?
Lawyers for RFK Jr., CHD Present Oral Arguments in Landmark Censorship Case
‘Shocking’: Heavy Metals, Nearly 50 Pesticides Detected in School Lunches
Deadly Drugs: What Happens When Antidepressants Trigger Killer Instincts?
These 12 Policies Need to Change If We Want True Health Freedom
‘An Act of War’: Big Food Intentionally Addicting Kids to Toxic Foods
Lobbyists for Pediatricians and Dentists Dig in on Water Fluoridation
Tributes Pour in Following Tragic Death of Dr. Jackie Stone
Let’s hope humanity’s
“Good-Scientists” develop a
“Fate-Reversal-Injection” for these “evilly-despicably” Globalist Parasites, rendering them “USELESS”!
I’d love to see their response to a “Russian-Roulette” mandated,
“Life-Altering-Injection” with their own lives and their families lives!
How much more will
“We the People” take?
I understand this
“Self-Amplifying-mRNA” will be used in Japan and for select age / comprised immunities.
There’s no doubt it won’t be used in America. Or something similar / modified concoction thereof.
After reading this from “The Defender:
“Whitehouse said, “The function of this enzyme — RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) — is to copy RNA,” which means that “once the cell produces the RdRp, it will make new copies of the foreign mRNA as well as more copies of its own instructions.” likening this function to that of a photocopier!”
And also this, from “The Defender:
Potential to "Change the Fate of Humanity"! AYKM?
“Plothe said the technology “has the potential to change the fate of humanity” and plays on fears of new dangerous pathogens!”
We must find ways to prevent and protect ourselves, against a “Globalist-New World Order”!
These money sucking,
“life-destroying elites”, so narcissistically deranged,
are hellbent on destroying humanity!
Each of them, along with their “Parasitically-Inept” band of “Useful-Idiots” want nothing more, than to destroy and control the world!
“The End Justifies The Means”!
Otherwise, humanity can and “WILL” kiss our butts goodbye!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR