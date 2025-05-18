HHS Will Stop Recommending COVID Vaccines for Kids, Teens and Pregnant Women, WSJ Reports
Will Pfizer Be Held Accountable? Federal Judge Sends Kansas Lawsuit Against COVID Vaccine Maker Back to State Court
COVID Vaccines May Reduce Women’s Lifelong Egg Supply, Rat Study Suggests
FDA Moves to Get Fluoride Prescription Drugs for Kids Off the Market
Hep B Vaccines Come With High Risk, Little Benefit — Why Does CDC Recommend Them for Every Newborn?
EU Broke Law By Refusing to Turn Over Text Messages Related to Pfizer COVID Vaccine Contracts
4 Vaccines for Pregnant Women? Doctors and Scientists Explain Why CDC Recommendation Is Dangerous
Texas AG Launches Investigation Into Toothpaste Makers Colgate, Crest for Deceptive Marketing to Kids
Trump Administration Investigating Publisher of COVID Origins Paper for Corruption, Citing Influence by Fauci
FDA Approves 3 Natural Food Dyes in Move to Phase Out Toxic Synthetics
