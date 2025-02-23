Pfizer CEO: Vaccine Makers Need Liability Shield to Protect Against People Who Claim ‘Accident in a Car Happened Because of a Vaccine’
Exclusive: Why Did Government End Wireless Radiation Studies? Former NIH Scientist Unpacks the Behind-the-Scenes Story
Post-Vaccine Brain Fog, Immune Dysfunction Linked to Spike Protein That Can Persist in Body for Years
Latest Measles Outbreaks a Result of Failed Vaccines — Not Failure to Vaccinate
Trial Alleging Merck Hid Dangers of HPV Vaccine Delayed Again
RFK Jr.: HHS Will Investigate All Possible Causes of Chronic Disease — Including Vaccines
For 50 Years Regulators Ignored Report Linking Wireless Radiation to 23 Chronic Diseases
Multiple Pesticides Linked to Higher Brain Cancer Rates in Kids, Teens
‘Earth-rattling’: COVID Vaccines Linked to 113% Higher Risk of Underactive Thyroid
‘They Stole His Practice’: Medical Board Drops Case Against Canadian Doctor Who Questioned COVID Vaccines
