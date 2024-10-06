Risk of Severe Heart Failure Higher in Heart Attack Patients Who Had COVID Vaccine and COVID Infection
30 Lawmakers Sponsor Bill to End Liability Protection for Vaccine Makers
‘Striking Evidence’ COVID Shots May Increase Kids’ Risk of Asthma
Exclusive: New York City Health Officials to Hold Bird Flu Tabletop Exercise
‘House of Cards’: Some Cities Hit Pause on Water Fluoridation in Wake of Historic Federal Ruling
Study of 1.7 Million Kids and Teens Who Got Pfizer COVID Vaccine Found Myopericarditis Only in Vaxed Groups
CHD Asks Supreme Court to Hear Case of 9-Year-Old With Asthma Forced to Wear Mask
Facebook Gave CDC ‘Backdoor’ Access to Help Remove Millions of Social Media Posts
High Levels of Toxic Flame Retardants Found in Toys, Kitchen Utensils Made From Black Plastic
‘First Do No Pharm’: New Documentary Exposes Big Pharma Corruption
