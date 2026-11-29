This week, The Defender’s readers followed the money behind a campaign opposing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s health policies and looked at what Anthropic’s partnership with the Gates Foundation means for drug and vaccine research. An MIT study traced another cost of the tech boom to communities far from the data centers themselves.

In the comments, readers took the debate over food labels in two directions. Should a label tell you how a product was made, or what testing found in it?

In the Headlines

Who’s paying for Defend Public Health’s campaign?

Defend Public Health grew from a group opposing Kennedy’s nomination into a national network challenging his health policies. Its fiscal sponsor, the Peace Development Fund, reported $12.3 million in revenue for the fiscal year ending in June 2025, up from about $3 million the year before. The filing gives no breakdown of how much the fund raised or spent on the group’s behalf. Group Attacking RFK Jr.’s Health Agenda Sponsored by Nonprofit Whose Revenue Quadrupled The Defender · Nov 25 Read full story

Anthropic and the Gates Foundation take AI deeper into health research

The four-year, $200 million partnership includes plans to use AI in drug and vaccine research and to help health ministries track disease. The Defender also looked at where the two organizations’ interests overlap outside the agreement, including an open-source platform that governments use to build digital ID systems. The platform uses Anthropic’s Claude in software development, and the Gates Foundation has funded work on it. Anthropic Eyes Pharma, Vaccines, Digital ID — Through Partnership with Gates Foundation The Defender · Nov 27 Read full story

The air pollution from data centers can reach hundreds of miles

MIT researchers estimated that air pollution from generating electricity for U.S. data centers contributed to about 650 premature deaths in 2023. Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas were among the states with the highest estimated death rates tied to that demand. Where the power is generated and where the wind carries the pollution can matter as much as where a data center is built. Data Center Air Pollution Linked to Hundreds of Premature Deaths The Defender · Nov 25 Read full story

What Readers Are Saying

Two studies suggest that warning labels help shoppers identify ultraprocessed products and make them less inclined to buy them. But before a federal warning can go on a package, regulators have to decide which products qualify. Reader Greg Hill proposed a different approach: an FDA-approved “Consistent with a Healthy Diet” logo that qualifying food makers could put on the front of their packaging.

The glyphosate story raised a question that ingredient lists alone can’t answer. NIH researchers reviewed evidence of a possible link between glyphosate exposure and certain blood cancers. In the discussion, James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, wrote:

FDA should slap a warning label on any food product contaminated with glyphosate.

Reader Sherri added: “They can also label our dog and cat food while they’re at it.”

Your Turn

If you could put one new piece of information on the front of a food package, what would you choose first — how heavily the food was processed, what pesticide testing found, or whether the product meets a public nutrition standard?

Which would actually change what you buy? Tell us in the subscriber chat.

The Rest of This Week’s Most-Read News

Take Action

Call for clearer antidepressant warnings and more research

Kim Witczak’s petition asks the FDA to update prescribing information and patient medication guides for SSRI and SNRI antidepressants to address reports of lasting side effects. It also calls on the NIH to fund research into what causes persistent symptoms and how to treat them.

If you’ve experienced a lasting side effect, the petition invites you to sign and describe what happened. Parents and guardians can sign in their own names. You can also share the petition with someone who may want to add their experience.