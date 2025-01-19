6 Lawsuits Filed Today Accuse Makers of Children’s Fluoride Toothpaste of Violating Federal Law
‘Huge Win’: West Virginia Governor Issues Executive Order Allowing Religious Exemptions
‘Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism’ Claim Built on ‘House of Cards,’ Authors of New Review Say
Zuckerberg: White House Would ‘Scream’ and ‘Curse’ at Facebook Staff to Remove COVID Content
A Win for Walla Walla: Residents Beat Back AT&T Plan to Build Cell Tower Near Homes, School
No Proof MMR Vaccine Is 'Safer' than Measles, Mumps or Rubella Infection, Physician Group Says
Australian Study Adds to Evidence That COVID Vaccines Cause Myocarditis
Whistleblower Seeks IRS Investigation Into Gates Foundation’s For-profit Vaccine Activities
Doctors Were Reporting COVID Vaccine Injuries in Private Facebook Group Early in Pandemic
