Media Slam NIH for Axing ‘Safe to Sleep’ Campaign — But Evidence Shows the Program Never Reduced SIDS Deaths
‘Bright Line in the Sky’: Florida Passes Bill to Ban, Criminalize Geoengineering
‘Indefensible’: Merck Designed Gardasil Trials to Mask HPV Vaccine Harms
‘Pulling Back the Curtain’: NIH Will Use Medicaid, Medicare Records to Study Autism
Dr. Vinay Prasad Replaces Ousted Peter Marks as Chief FDA Vaccine Regulator
‘Gravely Concerning’: Spike Protein Found in Female Stroke Victims Up to 17 Months After Receiving mRNA COVID Vaccine
Trump Taps MAHA Supporter Dr. Casey Means for Surgeon General
Another Study Shows Higher Miscarriage Rate Among Women Who Received COVID Vaccines
Who’s the ‘Real’ Peter Marks? New Website Exposes Failure of Former FDA Vaccine Czar to Protect Americans From COVID Vaccine Dangers
Florida Becomes Second State to Ban Fluoride in Public Drinking Water
