Baby Dies After Receiving 6 Shots for 12 Vaccines — Doctors Say ‘Catching Up’ Kids on Vaccines Is Common, and Dangerous
We Can End the Autism Epidemic — By Telling the Truth
4-Year-Old Hospitalized Post Measles Infection Goes Home 36 Hours After Budesonide Treatment
mRNA Vaccines Linked to Genetic Changes That Can Cause Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders
Water Fluoridation Linked to Autism, Other Developmental Delays in New Study
Media Reports of Vitamin A Toxicity in Kids Being Treated for Measles ‘Misleading,’ Doctor Says
HHS Ousts Peter Marks, Sending Vaccine Stocks Tumbling and Biopharma Lamenting Loss of ‘Ally’ at FDA
PR Firm Paid Conservative Social Media Influencers to Bash RFK Jr. Plan to Exclude Soda From SNAP
Are Physicians Waking Up? Online Network for Medical Professionals Runs Article Criticizing Vaccines, Voicing Support for RFK Jr. at HHS
