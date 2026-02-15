Moderna ‘Shocked’ After FDA Scuttles Review of New mRNA Flu Vaccine
Epstein Pitched JPMorgan Chase on Plan to Get Bill Gates ‘More Money for Vaccines’
Moderna COVID Vaccine Linked to Higher Risk of Febrile Seizure
AAP Members With Ties to GLP-1 Drugmakers Helped Write Weight-Loss Drug Guidelines for Kids
COVID Vaccine Linked to Higher Risk of Life-Threatening Complications During Pregnancy
The BMJ and Commonwealth Fund: All Hat, No Cattle?
EU Pressured Social Media Giants to Censor Americans’ Speech
EPA Reapproves ‘Dangerous’ Pesticide That ‘Threatens Farmers’ Livelihoods’
Children Face Higher Food Additive Burden Than Adults, Experts Say
‘Demonized and Ostracized’: Worker Fired Over COVID Shot Testifies Before Religious Freedom Commission
Discussion about this post
No posts