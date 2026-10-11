The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Oct 11

My opinion is that vaccine requirements are wrong in the first place.

My understanding is that a Supreme Court decision ruled them constitutional, so I guess the solution is either to overturn that case or enact a constitutional amendment?

Reply
Share
Gringo's avatar
Gringo
Oct 11

This has been an issue for too long, and our children are paying the price for the "Childhood Vaccination Schedule." Nothing is more ignorant than ignoring the studies on vaccination toxicity, as well as the scientific, peer-reviewed documents revealing the damage it's causing to children! Obviously, the p-Harma-ceutical industry only cares about how much money they put in their bank accounts from the toxic vaccines pushed on the children! The government's oversight and acceptance are unjustified! Ask those who make those laws: do they have their children accept those vaccines? As a parent, I will not accept that!

Vaccination and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Study of Nine-Year-Old Children Enrolled in Medicaid.

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/vaccination-and-neurodevelopmental-disorders-a-study-of-nine-year-old-children-enrolled-in-medicaid/

Scientific Peer-reveiwed Studies result in the same conclusion: toxic!

https://principia-scientific.com/peer-reviewed-studies-demonstrate-vaccines-harm-children/

The Childhood Immunization Schedule and Safety: Stakeholder Concerns, Scientific Evidence, and Future Studies. 2013 Mar 27.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK206940/

Has anything changed? Not just ignorant, but greedy!

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture