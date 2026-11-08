This week, The Defender’s readers followed the midterm results, newly released emails from medical examiners, and a push to expand insurance coverage for children with PANS and PANDAS.

The election delivered wins for some candidates backed by Make America Healthy Again, but most of the congressional and gubernatorial candidates endorsed by MAHA Action lost. We asked readers in our new subscriber chat what would count as a measurable change for health freedom after the election.

Meanwhile, an FDA decision about LED lighting drew the most comments of any story this week. Readers compared the bulbs they use at home, what they cost, and what they still want researchers to study.

Here are the stories that caught your attention this week and what some of you had to say.

In the Headlines

Eight of the 24 candidates MAHA Action endorsed for Congress or governor won their races. In Louisiana, Republican Julia Letlow won a U.S. Senate seat after defeating Sen. Bill Cassidy, a prominent critic of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in the primary. In Iowa, Democrat Rob Sand defeated MAHA-backed Zach Lahn, flipping the governorship for the first time in 20 years. Advocates interviewed by The Defender differed on what comes next. Autism Action Network’s John Gilmore warned that the results could spell the end of congressional investigations into COVID vaccine injuries and pandemic-era hospital protocols. MAHA Action’s Tony Lyons pointed to goals he believes can draw support from both parties, including removing toxic additives from school lunches and making regulators more independent of the industries they oversee.

Midterm Voters Deliver Mix of Wins, Losses to MAHA, Health Freedom Movements The Defender · Nov 6 Read full story

What Readers Are Saying

As mentioned above, we launched The Defender’s subscriber group chat this week and readers shared thoughts on whether they think the midterms will have a measurable impact on health freedom.

All subscribers are invited to join the discussion and start threads of their own.

Subscriber Jursy Gurl raised a question that can get overlooked when a prescription is first written: What guidance will patients get if they later want to stop taking the medication? She also said the election brought her back to the issue of accountability for COVID-era mandates.

This week’s most-commented story covered the FDA’s rejection of a petition asking the agency to study the health effects of LED lighting.

Some readers said they stick with incandescent bulbs because they prefer warmer light or are concerned about flicker. Others pointed to the lower wattage, longer life and adjustable color of the LEDs they use at home.

When one reader raised concerns about long-term effects on eyesight, Dee Smith asked what studies supported the claim. She also pointed out that wattage matters when you’re on a tight budget.



The exchange raised a question about what researchers would need to measure: Do bulbs with different color settings or levels of flicker have different effects?

The Rest of This Week’s Most-Read News

Catch up on other stories you may have missed:

Take Action

This week we crossposted They Made Her the Example, a NursesOutLoud piece by Jodi O’Malley MSN RN about Sarah Choujounian. A College of Nurses of Ontario panel revoked Choujounian’s nursing registration and ordered her to pay nearly C$298,000 in costs in a case concerning 12 public statements she made or shared during the pandemic. The panel found that the statements were inaccurate, false or misleading, or encouraged noncompliance with public health measures.

Choujounian is appealing the decision. Her case asks how far a professional regulator can go in disciplining a nurse for statements made in public. O’Malley reports that the legal team needs transcripts from the disciplinary hearing, which cost several thousand dollars per day of testimony.

Here’s how Jodi says you can help.

Donate: Support Sarah’s CNO Free Speech Appeal on GiveSendGo

Read the case and the filed documents: sarah4freedom.com

Share this with a nurse, especially one who still thinks this doesn’t affect her.

Book her: If you host a show, interview Sarah. She’s heavily censored and needs nurses to hear her directly.