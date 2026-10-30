The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ILoveLiberty's avatar
ILoveLiberty
4h

And some of us were forced out due to Covid extremism, lies, complaints.....Here is the U.S. Patent on the 'virus..' Synchronized with the globalist Event 201. Filed by Pirbright, deep state cousin to the DOD, DARPA and maybe more.

US10130701B2

United States

Download PDF

InventorErica BickertonSarah KeepPaul BrittonCurrent Assignee The Pirbright Institute

Worldwide applications

2014 GB 2015 ES HU EP PL PT US DK CA BR MX KR JP AU WO CN EP CN 2016 IL

The invention claimed is:

1. A live, attenuated coronavirus comprising a variant replicase gene encoding polyproteins comprising a mutation in one or both of non-structural protein(s) nsp-10 and nsp-14, wherein the variant replicase gene encodes a protein comprising an amino acid mutation of Pro to Leu at the position corresponding to position 85 of SEQ ID NO: 6, and/or wherein the variant replicase gene encodes a protein comprising an amino acid mutation of Val to Leu at the position corresponding to position 393 of SEQ ID NO: 7.

Reply
Share
Honestglen's avatar
Honestglen
4h

At least they're all still alive! Just think of how many took the Covert Shot & Boosters who have past!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture