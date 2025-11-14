The Defender

Kennewick Man
2h

Just one more reason not to trust the medical establishment and we already have a truckload of reasons. Any intrusion into our sovereignty concerning healthcare decisions for our families must be aggressively challenged. If the ‘My body my choice.’ Narrative is acceptable for the killing of full term babies than the same applies a thousand times to our own healthcare decisions.

Ila
15m

Do not give your

Children any of that crap!

Feed them fresh foods and organic meats the best available fruits and vegetables

Stay away from sugar

Grow your own fresh vegetables outside or under lights depending on the time of year

No one is perfect just do the best you can and what you can afford

We don’t need chemical shots

Humans are strong and resilient.

