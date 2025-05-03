The Defender

AJR
5h

Wow! $3 Grand, AYKM? Sadly, many parents would go for this. How despicable, desperate and yes pathetic!

I sure do hope Moderna is kicked-out of existence, never mind the UK.

What’s more disturbing is,

Moderna’s CEO Bancel said and I quote;

“When the virus was sequenced and put online by the Chinese government early in the pandemic, we had it in like 48 hours…..

We never had access to the physical virus to design the product”

Never had access? AYKM? So what did they actually use to design the “mRNA-Bioweapon?

I believe, these “mRNA-Bioweapons” were all ready to go! Pfizer and Moderna were the mules! “DoD-OWS”

The drug-Lord’s!

The entire Covid-Mind-Virus was a fraud! The JABS were ready and waiting for half the world’s population to roll over and roll up their sleeves, millions were murdered, millions more permanently disabled and still millions more may or may not wake up for work or school tomorrow! They’re walking time-bombs!

All that our “DoD” needed was a complicit President and MSM, to carry out their plan , their “Covid-Fraud!” We know they rest, or do we?

This is how insane and how irresponsible

Big-Pharma / MSM and yes I believe our beloved President and President our DoD are! Why?

Because at this point, our beloved President hasn’t said a word about how millions of people were “MURDERED” worldwide! Not a single word! That’s why!

Plus, he’s doubled-down on the mRNA-Bioweapon, when he allowed Larry Ellison to speak about how he can develop a cancer treatment in 48 hours using

“AI & mRNA!”

Again, AYKM?

This is why I am convinced our beloved president knew damn well 5 years ago, what “OWS” was all about, which he authorized! Which explains why he’s been “SILENT!”

Every last “rotten” one of them, all of these “Big-Pharma” and the rest of the cohorts are all guilty of MURDERING MILLIONS of people worldwide!!

Sadly, no one will be held accountable nor responsible!

They don’t give a flying “Rats-Poop” about human life! In fact, they’d rather people get deathly ill, border line dead, so they can experiment with other, non-health related Bioweapons!

God knows, they’ll

be another & another,

“Non-Pandemic” pandemic, right?

Of course there will be, they’ve already planned one, “can’t let a good crisis go to waste” now can they, Rahm Emanuel?

May God Bless America and The Entire World!

AJR

Deep Dive
1h

Out on a Tangent

This is going to be uninformed speculation (coffee talk) on my part, but doesn't the UK have insider trading laws that prevent authorities from financially benefitting from the sale of a medical product they regulate?

In the USA, Fauci got a financial kick-back from promoting Moderna, due to royalties. But doesn't the UK have a law against that? If so, even though it did not occur in territory under their legal jurisdiction, could they still not respond to it with sanctions?

Imagine a tyrant known to murder his citizens by the thousands every day. Though it is not the jurisdiction of foreign countries, those foreign countries might still be able to punish the tyrant. The RICO Act says, though not in so few words, that doing business with known murderers can be a crime, in-and-of itself.

That means that domestic agents found to be doing business with the murdering tyrant could then be seen to be in violation of the law, because of indirectly helping to finance an ongoing operation of genocide. The domestic agents never actually harm anyone directly, but are still indictable.

