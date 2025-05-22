The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill's avatar
Jill
1h

Pull the covid shots due to the original, falsified trials along with the real world trial of millions of people showing they cause a swath of death and destruction of the human body. These are crimes against humanity and you know it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture