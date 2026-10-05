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Allen's avatar
Allen
Oct 5

Well that's one way to take care of those pesky unfunded liabilities. They wouldn't do that would they?

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Mdm Butterfly's avatar
Mdm Butterfly
Oct 5

Who volunteers for these crazy trials?

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