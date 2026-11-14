The Defender

The Defender

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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
2h

I would not know these things without The Defender. THANK YOU.

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Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
23m

Thanks Defender for all your work and dedication. Saw this thought you might like it, I did.

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🚨TRUMP THE WHITE HOUSE IMMUNOLOGICAL CHAOS PUMPED FULL OF SHOTS GET OFF THAT PATH

https://mega.nz/folder/8mlS3JwB#okfVFIaQlJ9bejo5LVa0UA

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