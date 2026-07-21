The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
6hEdited

You forget your sneaky quotes. Jessica Rose and Hooker Hooker are the last thing from experts about anything related to this.

"According to analyst Jon Fleetwood ..." Funniest line of the day. Fleety the 23 year old fired "worship leader" at a strip mall church just pastes together scary sounding sciency words.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Honestglen's avatar
Honestglen
5h

Nice! A cure for the Cancers that were already caused by the Spike Protein from the COVERT SHOTS! What Greed & Money will do!!!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture