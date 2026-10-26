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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
5h

I once asked a vaccine enthusiast what her source was, and she responded, "Harvard, the AMA, and the Lancet." 🤣 They talk about peer-reviewed research but have no idea what the different methods are. They've never read a clinical study in their lives.

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
10h

MMR - DNA from Aborted Fetal Tissue in the Measles Vaccine

Billions of fragments, in fact

Aaron Siri Aug 27

Robert F. Kennedy Jr

At his press conference today, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro accused me of promoting conspiracy theories because I told him, during an earlier telephone conversation, that some Americans had religious objections to the MMR vaccine because it contained fetal tissue. “There is

RFK Jr. is correct. The fact is, there are billions of fragments of human cellular debris and DNA from the cultured cell line of an aborted fetus in every injected dose of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), chicken pox, and hepatitis A vaccines.

Because viruses multiply in cells, living cells are used to grow viruses for vaccine production, including the cultured cell lines of aborted fetuses. Two such cell lines are MRC-5 and WI-38, which are described by a company that sells them as follows:

The MRC-5 cell line was derived from normal lung tissue of a 14-week-old male embryo…

and

WI-38 cell line is the first human diploid cell line to be used in human vaccine preparation … [and was] isolated from the lung tissue of a 3-month-old, female, embryo.

The ingredients of chickenpox, rubella, and hepatitis A vaccines each include cellular and DNA pieces from these fetal cell lines. According to the CDC’s Vaccine Excipient Table, Varivax (chickenpox) includes “MRC-5 human diploid cells including DNA & protein,” M-M-R II (which includes rubella) includes “WI-38 human diploid lung fibroblasts,” and Havrix (hepatitis A) includes “MRC-5 cellular proteins.”

As for the quantity of human DNA in each vial, for Varivax, as the FDA explains: “human MRC-5 cells are the substrate upon which the Oka strain of varicella is grown. In the process of isolating virus from these cells, MRC-5 derived proteins and DNA are also obtained. The nearly 2 ug [2,000 nanograms] of unmodified mammalian DNA present in each dose of VARIVAX…”

As for MMR-II, as RFK Jr. pointed out in his post above, during Dr. Stanley Plotkin’s deposition, I asked: “Isn't it true that MMR II contains approximately 150 nanograms cells substrate double-strand DNA and single-strand DNA per dose purposefully fragmented to approximately 215 base pairs in length?” Dr. Plotkin answered: “Yeah, that's probably correct, yes.” See Table 3 of this study, reflecting an average of 142 nanograms of single-stranded DNA and 35 nanograms of double-stranded DNA in the rubella vaccine component of each dose of M-M-R II; and an average of 276 nanograms of single-stranded DNA and 35.74 nanograms of double-stranded DNA in each dose of Havrix).

For DNA remaining in the final formulation, assuming pharma companies follow FDA’s guidance, they would fragment “the DNA size to below approximately 200 base pairs.” Doing the math, supposing only 100 nanograms of double-stranded DNA remain, and are broken down into 200 base pair fragments, this equals approximately 463 billion pieces of human DNA from an aborted fetal cell line in each vaccine dose; double that number for single-stranded DNA. See also https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/aborted-fetal-tissue-in-vaccines/.

Informed w/ Aaron Siri:

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