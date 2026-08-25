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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
5h

Pesticide Guys in DC, the White House want money like the Glyphosate Guy Spraying all of US daily with toxic chemtrails overhead. US Military Industrial Complex President Eisenhower warned US about. Children are made sick by toxic chemicals in and around schools and forced to take shots that harm them exponentially!

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Allen's avatar
Allen
4h

How about the janitorial supplies in every school in the country? These chemicals saturate every nook and cranny of every school and kids who spend virtually all day in these hazardous zones (aka schools) are breathing this stuff all day long. It's mass chemical exposure that constantly bombards these kids and the parents don't even register this.

Add the mass poisoning event (aka vaccination) that these children endure leading into the beginning of school and you have a recipe for guaranteed illness on a broad scale.

And then the parents just think that little Johnny just caught a bug and since many of the pother kids are getting sick "there must be something going around" and write it off as "it always happens this time of the year when the kids get together again and spread their germs around."

No, they are all sitting in the same chemical cesspool and inhaling toxins all day and all just got dosed up via the poisoned needle.

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