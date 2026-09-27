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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
Sep 27

It's 2026: COVID IS GONE!... REALLY?

WEF Director: "COVID-19 Was a Test of Social Responsibility"

Did you get that? The World Economic Forum, AKA, the New World Order (NWO), just admitted COVID was just a test, a trial run for obedience.

Make no mistake, they are at war, you are the target, and mRNA is the weapon! So, whether it be Covid, the Bird flu, or whatever PLANdemic they create, mRNA is their bullet of choice.

From Doctors for COVID Ethics: "Too much has occurred that points unequivocally to a sinister agenda behind the gene-based COVID-19 vaccines...

Our governments and the national and international administrative bodies are waging an undeclared war on all of us. As David Rasnick points out in Chapter 9, this war has been going on for decades, and we must expect it to continue and to escalate."

Source: https://doctors4covidethics.org/mrna-vaccine-toxicity/ (page 183)

From: revelation1823.net

Thank you, Defender, for ALL your hard work!

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Stephen Dedalus's avatar
Stephen Dedalus
Sep 27

The Comirnaty bait-and-switch has got to be the most underreported evidence demonstrating the sophisticated, premeditated nature of the Covid subterfuge and attack by the domestic and global collectivists. Only the most clever, high-priced lawyers in D.C. could have cooked up such sophistry. The second most underreported evidence demonstrating the same premeditated strategy by the same sophists is their failed campaign to mandate the injections under the legal theory that Congress empowered Federal OSHA with the authority to order vaccinations to employees of private companies as a workplace safety measure. (Had the courts upheld that authority, we’d be living in a different world, today). Although Fed OSHA’s alleged authority was narrowly stayed by SCOTUS in January 2022, look for continued efforts within Congress to quietly update the laws that govern Fed OSHA’s prerogatives for future operations.

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