The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wild Flower 🐝's avatar
Wild Flower 🐝
2h

Lawmakers have no right over sovereignty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Hamilton's avatar
Michelle Hamilton
34m

We cannot go back to tyranny! Don’t allow Communism to get his foot in the door!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture