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by Jill Erzen

Michael Oesch, paralyzed and in chronic pain after his fourth COVID-19 vaccine, was losing hope. He reached a low point in 2025.

“I thought I was going to die within five or six months,” Oesch told medical commentator John Campbell, Ph.D., this week.

But he said learning about potential treatments marked a turning point, shifting his focus from anger toward solutions.

“I know so many people who are vaccine-injured … and I see the anger in them,” Oesch said. “I understand it. I’ve had that anger. But … anger does not solve the problems.”

Instead, “I started working on the solutions,” he said.

Now, Oesch focuses on reducing the inflammation caused by the vaccine’s spike protein and rebuilding his strength. He also shares what he has learned with others.

“It gave me the motivation to say I can help other people now,” Oesch said. “Let me tell you what’s been working for me and let me give you some encouragement to keep going, to keep fighting, because I know it’s not easy.”

That outlook has helped him redirect his anger into something more constructive.

“It’d be so easy to scream and yell at the governments … the health agencies, at my doctors,” he said. “But I need to focus on the positive. … That’s the only thing that keeps me getting one step closer to walking again.”

‘I can’t walk. I can’t do up my own pants. I can’t change myself’

Before his injury, Oesch was a fit, active man in his mid-50s. He worked as a school bus driver in Canada, walked across the country and enjoyed gardening.

In 2020, he had a mild case of COVID-19. Between then and 2022, he received the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, followed by two Moderna boosters.

Within 36 hours of his second booster, his leg began to drag. Soon, he couldn’t walk.

He briefly recovered. But days later, he blacked out while driving a school bus after dropping off children. The bus ran off the road. He survived, but his condition worsened.

Today, Oesch can’t walk. He has limited use of his hands, relies on others for daily care and lives with chronic pain and spasms. He has spent more than a year in a long-term rehabilitation facility.

“I can’t walk. I can’t do up my own pants. I can’t change myself,” he said. “But … I have a lot of friends. I have a lot of people reaching out. I have people who care for me every day. And that frame of mind allows me to get through these things.”

He urged others not to get consumed by frustration.

“If you spend all your energy focusing on that, you will not have the energy to actually heal,” he said.

‘It feels like I’ve been put out to pasture’

Oesch’s lowest point was documented in Dean Rainey’s film, “Why Can’t We Talk About This?” The documentary captures Oesch’s physical decline and the emotional toll.

“I was at the point where I was laying in my bed, and I could not move at all,” Oesch said of that period in 2025. “I didn’t think I had much time left.”

In the film, he described feeling abandoned and unheard. “It feels like I’ve been put out to pasture,” he said. “Feels like I’ve been left here to die.”

A follow-up film, “Why Can’t We Talk About This? The Epilogue,” shows a different phase of Oesch’s journey.

After the first documentary, people reached out with support and suggestions for treatments. That sparked a renewed purpose and a shift toward solutions.

“Without hope and without a purpose in life, there’s no reason to live,” Oesch said in the film. “And now I find I have a purpose again.”

First step: get spike protein ‘out of your body’

Oesch began exploring ways to improve his condition and reduce inflammation.

“When we deal with spike protein infections as a result of a COVID vaccine or any type of spike protein infection, we’re dealing with inflammation,” he told Campbell.

“First, let’s deal with the underlying problem, which is the spike protein,” he said. “And then we can look at … any type of other disorder and deal with the overlying issues. And that’s the way I’ve approached it and … I’m very hopeful.”

He tried a range of approaches, including breathing exercises, nutrition changes and therapies such as methylene blue, augmented N-acetylcysteine, or NAC, and red light therapy.

“I started hearing about alternate treatments to denature the spike protein to get it out of your body,” he said.

He noticed changes right away.

“I started getting more mitochondrial energy,” he said.

His fingers began to open. “I could move my arms. I had more maneuverability. I had more energy,” he said.

He developed enough strength to sit upright in his wheelchair for 10 to 12 hours a day, up from just a few hours.

At one point, he was even able to stand briefly. However, financial limits have forced him to scale back therapy, and he is no longer standing.

Still, he continues daily workouts, including exercises with a six-pound ball. “I still am getting a bit stronger,” he said.

‘I walked across the country, that was hard. This is 10 times harder’

Oesch previously said that doctors acknowledged a vaccine link to his condition but refused to document it.

This week, he described an uphill battle for compensation with Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, now overseen by the Public Health Agency of Canada. The program was renamed the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program.

Under the original program, Oesch was told that his MRI results suggest that he does not “have an infection as a result of a vaccine.” He is appealing the decision, but expects the process could take a year or more.

In the meantime, he sold his home and went into debt.

Still, he often returns to a quote from Britain’s former prime minister, Winston Churchill: “If you’re going through hell, don’t stop, keep going.”

“That’s the truth,” he told Campbell. “I send that message out to everyone out there who’s going through some type of spike protein infection or long COVID. Keep going, reach out, look for solutions.”

He now encourages others facing similar challenges to focus their energy where it matters most.

“I walked across the country, that was hard. This is 10 times harder,” he said. “It’s debilitating, it’s lonely, it’s frustrating. … You don’t have to do this alone. There are other people out there. Reach out and share that. Sharing the message is what’s got me through a lot of it.”

For Oesch, the goal is simple. “All I want is one step forward,” he said. “That’s all I want.”

Watch Oesch tell his story here:

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