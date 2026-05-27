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Dee Smith's avatar
Dee Smith
just now

Hats off to Ms. Baletti for writing such an objective, well written article. I couldn’t be objective about this topic. My blood was boiling as I read what these maniacs want to do to babies!

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Dr. J. S. NaDoli's avatar
Dr. J. S. NaDoli
18m

Luigi where are you???????

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