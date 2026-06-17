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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
6h

Jesper Mehlsen is fully aware that Gardasil contains "adjuvant" Endotoxin that causes all the symptoms mentioned here.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/jesper-mehlsen-danish-expert-in-endotoxin

Will someone in the current Court proceedings ask Jesper to reveal the Endotoxin content of all batches of the Merck HPV Jab?

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/gardasil-deaths-and-injuries-caused

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